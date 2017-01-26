Romeoville Parks and Recreation hosts 39th annual Open House

The Village of Romeoville Parks and Recreation hosted its annual Open House event the week of Jan. 9. Each day centered on a different theme: Monday Discount Day, Tuesday Art Show, Wednesday Sports Night, Thursday Fitness Night, and Friday Family Fun Tailgating Party.

“This event invites the community to enjoy our various services for no charge for an entire week,” said Kelly Rajzer, Executive Director.

Friday’s FREE Family Fun Tailgating Party showcased program demonstrations from gymnastics, karate, dance, and taekwondo. Participants had access to 30 different community organizations, free popcorn and nachos, giveaways, games and inflatables. Other highlights from the week-long festivities include the garden sphere community art project, family dodgeball game, gymnastics open gym, and new lighting for Zumba and group fitness.

The award-winning Romeoville Recreation Department provides quality recreational services to all age groups in the community through a diversified selection of classes, programs, athletic leagues and community events.

Registration for Winter/Spring is almost over — stop in at 900 W. Romeo Road for more information. The Parks & Recreation Department continues to add and improve to its wide variety of leisure time activities that are offered to the residents and surrounding communities. For more information, call 815-886-6222 or visit online at www.romeoville.org.