Romeoville Police Blotter: April 2-19

Note to readers: Information in Police Blotter is obtained from Romeoville police departments and the Will County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Police Blotter charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

 

APRIL 2

Kevin Martinez, 18, of Romeoville, was arrested at 7:08 p.m. in the area of Weber and Highpoint for DUI, failure to yield and improper use of cell phone.

APRIL 4

Gustavo Vasquez, 21, of Aurora, was arrested at 3:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Romeo Road for in-state warrant.

APRIL 6

Jason Trujillo, 21, of Romeoville, was arrested at 11:35 p.m. in the 0-100 block of Abbeywood Drive for DUI, driving with a suspended license, no insurance and illegal transportation of alcohol.

Vincent Francimore, 21, of Joliet, was arrested at 11:45 p.m. in the area of Route 53 and University Parkway for speeding (49 mph over limit).

APRIL 8

Kyle Heredia, 21, of Plainfield, was arrested at 1:11 a.m. in the area of 135th and Sunset Point for DUI, improper lane usage and failure to signal.

Maria Vargas, 40, of Joliet, was arrested at 2:31 a.m. in the area of Taylor and Belmont for no valid driver’s license and driving without lights.

Marvin Greer, 28, of Romeoville, was arrested at 7:19 p.m. in the 400 block of South Weber Road for two in-state warrants.

APRIL 9

William Raleigh Jr., 26, of Brownstown, Ill., was arrested at 4 p.m. in the 1000 block of Romeo Road for an in-state warrant.

Jose Lebron-Ramos, 40, of Joliet, was arrested at 10:52 p.m. in the 300 block of Emery for driving with a suspended license and failure to notify Secretary of State of address change.

APRIL 10

Luis Llanes, 28, of Romeoville, was arrested at 7:18 p.m. in the area of Macon and Romeo for an in-state warrant, no valid driver’s license and disobey traffic sign.

A criminal defacement of property was reported at 7:24 p.m., on the 300 block of Richmond Drive. Suspects spray-painted a vehicle that was parked in the driveway of the residence doing an unknown amount of damage.

A criminal defacement of property was reported at 7:45 p.m., on the 300 block of Richmond Drive. Suspects spray-painted a vehicle that was parked in the driveway of the residence doing an unknown amount of damage.

APRIL 11

Alexis Kelly, 32, of Romeoville, was arrested at 8:51 a.m. in the 700 block of Geneva for an in-state warrant.

Weronika Balon, 18, of Crest Hill, was arrested at 10:25 a.m. in the area of Route 53 and Taylor Road for driving with a suspended license and speeding.

A criminal defacement of property was reported 6:42 p.m., on the 300 block of Richmond Drive. Suspects spray-painted a fence at the residence at doing an unknown amount of damage.

A criminal defacement of property was reported at 8:01 p.m., in the 300 block of Richmond Drive. Suspects spray painted a fence at the residence doing an unknown amount of damage.

A criminal defacement of property was reported at 8:05 p.m., on the 300 block of Richmond Drive. Suspects spray-painted the side of the residence doing an unknown amount of damage.

APRIL 12

Tania Guilford, 27, of Joliet, was arrested at 8:58 a.m. in the area of Route 53 and Taylor Road for speeding (44 mph over limit).

Brian Hernandez, 21, of Bolingbrook, was arrested at 1:29 p.m. in the area of Weber and Normantown roads for no valid driver’s license and too fast for conditions.

Christian Sandoval, 21, of Aurora, was arrested at 1:29 p.m. in the 300 block of Ascot for driving with a suspended license and no insurance.

Daryl Koppit, 39, of Romeoville, was arrested at 7:09 p.m. in the 400 block of Garland for an in-state warrant.

APRIL 13

A vehicle theft was reported at 8:48 a.m. on the 1300 block of Alder Creek Drive. Suspects took a vehicle valued at $1500 from the driveway of the residence.

A burglary to motor vehicle was reported at 4:05 p.m. on the 1700 block of Pebblestone Drive. Suspects took a GPS valued at $200 from an unlocked vehicle.

Chad Selk, 27, of Romeoville, was arrested at 5:35 p.m. in the area of Belmont and Montrose for an in-state warrant.

A residential burglary was reported at 6:38 p.m. on the 1800 block of Pebblestone Drive. Suspects broke a window, damaged screens and took a car key and various pocket knives from the residence.

APRIL 14

Malinda Ruiz, 48, of Romeoville, was arrested at 11:26 a.m. in the 400 block of Maggie Lane for an in-state warrant.

A burglary from motor vehicle was reported at 2:29 p.m. on the 1700 block of Fieldstone Court. Suspects took prescription medication and change from the vehicle.

Paris Thompson, 23, of Chicago, was arrested at 9:43 p.m. in the area of Weber and Normantown roads for driving with a suspended license, no insurance and disobeying a traffic sign.

Guillermo Salas, 25, of Romeoville, was arrested at 10:33 p.m. in the area of Weber and Lakeview for an in-state warrant.

APRIL 15

Matthew Hall, 25, of Romeoville, was arrested at 10:30 a.m. in the 900 block of Blue Aster for an in-state warrant.

Jerrell Griffith, 20, of Joliet, was arrested at 11:18 p.m. in the area of Weber and Airport for driving with a suspended license, no insurance, suspended registration and in-state warrant.

APRIL 17

A residential burglary was reported at 2:41 p.m. on the 200 block of Highpoint Drive. Suspects took a gaming console, DVD player and cash from the residence. Total value of the items taken is $875.

A burglary from motor vehicle was reported at 6:18 p.m. on the 200 block of Two River Court. Suspects entered an unlocked vehicle that was parked in the driveway and took sunglasses, currency and a registration sticker. Total value of the items is $340.

At 7 p.m., a 17-year-old juvenile was arrested for retail theft in the 400 block of South Weber Road.

A burglary from motor vehicle was reported at 7:48 p.m. on the 1700 block of Raleigh Trail. Suspects rummaged through two vehicles but did not take anything.

APRIL 19

Randall Bittings, 24, of Plainfield, was arrested at 5:14 a.m. in the 700 block of Farragut for burglary to motor vehicle.

Dakari Williams, 20, of Joliet, was arrested at 5:14 a.m. in the 700 block of Farragut for burglary to a motor vehicle.

Joseph Crow, 21, of Westchester, was arrested at 5:14 a.m. in the 700 block of Farragut for burglary to motor vehicle.

A burglary from motor vehicle was reported at 7:10 a.m. on the 700 block Honeytree Drive. Suspects rummaged through two vehicles but did not take anything.

A criminal damage to property was reported at 7:04 a.m. on the 400 block of Hamrick. Suspects broke a basement window of the residence doing $100 in damage.

Gerardo Carmona, 45, of Romeoville, was arrested at 8:57 p.m. in the area of Daisy Circle and Lilac for DUI, no insurance, improper parking on roadway and no driver’s license on person.

Carlos Garcia, 20, of Joliet, was arrested at 10:55 p.m. in the area of Belmont and Taylor for no valid driver’s license and speeding.

 



