Romeoville Police Blotter: Sept. 18-Oct. 2

Note to readers: Information in Police Blotter is obtained from Bolingbrook and Romeoville police departments and the Will County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Police Blotter charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SEPTEMBER 18

Kyaire Mohammed, 19, of Romeoville, was arrested at 12:51 a.m. in the 1600 block of Arborwood Circle for burglary from motor vehicle and criminal trespass to vehicle.

SEPTEMBER 22

Michaelene Patitucci-Martinez, 35, of Plainfield, was arrested at 11:31 a.m. in the 200 block of South Weber Road for retail theft.

A retail theft was reported at 5:05 p.m. in the 400 block of South Weber Road. An unknown person took numerous packages of cigarettes from the business. Total value of the cigarettes is $180.44.

A theft over $500 was reported at 5:48 p.m. in the 1100 block of Remington. Suspect(s) took an empty trailer from the business.

SEPTEMBER 26

David Hardy, 25, of Chicago, was arrested at 5:27 p.m. in the area of Weber and Windham for no valid driver’s license and disobeying a traffic signal.

SEPTEMBER 27

Josalyn Edge, 25, of Joliet, was arrested at 3:07 a.m. in the area of Route 53 and Taylor for driving with a suspended license and improper lane usage.

Carina Amaro, 20, of Bolingbrook, was arrested at 7:47 p.m. in the area of Weber and Taylor roads for no valid driver’s license and failure to reduce speed.

SEPTEMBER 28

A criminal damage to property was reported at 10:45 a.m. in the 600 block of Fenton. Suspect(s) damaged the doorframe of the residence.

Shamarri Gardner, 22, of Romeoville, was arrested at 10:26 p.m. in the area of Budler and Summerfield for no valid driver’s license and disobeying a stop sign.

SEPTEMBER 29

Joanne Principe, 48, of Plainfield, was arrested at 9:23 p.m. in the area of Weber and Grand Haven for DUI, no insurance and improper lane usage.

SEPTEMBER 30

Yeime Hidalgo, 35, of Elgin, was arrested at 3:23 a.m. in the area of Route 53 and McKool for no valid driver’s license, no insurance, disobeyed stop sign and improper lane usage.

Chris Baker, 40, of Woodridge, was arrested at 8:19 a.m. in the 100 block of South Budler for driving with a suspended license and improper display of registration.

Jesus Sanchez-Vidal, 30, of Romeoville, was arrested at 8:59 a.m. in the 300 block of Macon for an in-state warrant.

Jacob Henderson, 25, of Crest Hill, was arrested at 2:12 p.m. in the 400 block of South Weber Road for retail theft and in-state warrant.

OCTOBER 1

Alejandro Cruz, 31, of Chicago, was arrested at 2:35 a.m. in the area of Weslake and Parkview for driving with a revoked license and no rear registration light.

OCTOBER 2

Max Winkelmann, 18, of Romeoville, was arrested at 6:11 p.m. in the 1700 block of Raleigh Trail for reckless conduct and possession of fireworks.