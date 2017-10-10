Romeoville Police Blotter: Sept. 7-27

Note to readers: Information in Police Blotter is obtained from Romeoville police department and the Will County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Police Blotter charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SEPTEMBER 7

George Asiedu, 27, Joliet, was arrested at 10 a.m. in the area of Taylor and Troxel roads for no driver’s license, speeding, no insurance and obstructing identification.

Shawn Shelton, 21, of Jackson, Tenn., was arrested at 2:06 p.m. in the 1100 block of Remington Blvd. for battery, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

SEPTEMBER 14

Roberto Martinez, 25, of Joliet, was arrested at 4:36 p.m. in the 100 block of Linden in Joliet for possession of stolen registration plate and improper use of registration.

SEPTEMBER 15

Alfredo Quezada, 49, of Joliet, was arrested at 4:24 p.m. in the 0-100 block of South Weber for retail theft.

SEPTEMBER 16

Travis Armel, 28, of Spring, Tex., was arrested at 12:06 a.m. in the area of Route 53 and Airport for DUI and improper lane usage.

A burglary to motor vehicle was reported 9:46 a.m. at in the 400 block of Lexington Drive. Suspects(s) took a wallet from a parked vehicle.

Christopher Bianchi, 59, of Plainfield, was arrested at 7:39 p.m. in the area of Weber and Creekside for DUI and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

SEPTEMBER 17

Justin Bernal, 25, of Romeoville, was arrested at 2:31 a.m. in the 600 block of North Weber for DUI, no insurance, failure to reduce speed to avoid accident, improper backing and endangering life of a child.

A 16- and a 17-year-old juvenile were arrested at 4:38 a.m., in the area of McKool and Gordon for curfew and illegal consumption of alcohol.

A theft under $500 was reported at 10:19 a.m. in the 300 block of Eaton. An unknown person took two heart shaped rugs from the porch of the residence.

Nathan Malone, 41, of Sioux City, Iowa, was arrested at 3:36 p.m. in the 800 block of East Romeo Road for unlawful use of weapon.

SEPTEMBER 19

Patrick Cleary, 28, of 476 King Arthur Way, Bolingbrook, was arrested at 9:11 p.m. in the 300 block of South Weber for obstructing an officer and two in-state warrants.

SEPTEMBER 20

Alexandria Cummings, 35, of Shorewood, was arrested at 3:23 p.m. in the 200 block of South Weber for retail theft.

Jose Nino, 19, of Romeoville, was arrested at 8:54 p.m. in the area of McKool and Kirman for unlawful use of a weapon, no firearm owner’s identification card, unauthorized possession of weapon, disobey stop sign and failure to use turn signal.

SEPTEMBER 21

Juan Zavala, 21, of Bolingbrook, was arrested at 2:52 p.m. in the area of Romeo and Poplar for driving with a suspended license and speeding (26+ over limit).

Khyla Brand, 22, of Romeoville, was arrested at 10:19 p.m. in the area of Southcreek Parkway and Taylor for driving with a suspended license and speeding.

SEPTEMBER 22

A burglary from motor vehicle was reported at 6:18 a.m. in the 1200 block of Lakeview Drive. Suspects(s) entered the parked unlocked vehicle and took a backpack, bag containing climbing gear and tool bag with tools. Estimated value of the items taken is $4300.

SEPTEMBER 24

A residential burglary was reported at 12:16 p.m. in the 500 block of Pierport. Suspects(s) entered the residence and took a flat screen TV.

SEPTEMBER 25

A burglary was reported at 5:47 a.m. in the 1200 block of Lakeview Court. An unknown person broke a glass door at the business and took a laptop computer.

Darryl Terry, 46, of Romeoville, was arrested at 9:13 p.m. in the 100 block of Rock Road for 3 in-state warrants and driving with a suspended license.

SEPTEMBER 26

Adriana Guerra-Orosco, 31, of Bolingbrook, was arrested at 2:06 P.M. in the area of Taylor and Paragon for no valid driver’s license, no insurance and speeding.

SEPTEMBER 27

Jose Balcazar, 18, of Romeoville, was arrested at 5:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Highpoint for retail theft.