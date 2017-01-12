Romeoville prepares for emergencies with new mobile command vehicle

The Village of Romeoville recently purchased a Freightliner Chassis Mobile Command Center to serve as a valuable center of communication during an emergency situation and will allow first responders to collect and disseminate information more efficiently.

The vehicle will have a conference area with the capacity to seat 13 command personnel and a communication center with room for three radio communications operators. In addition, the vehicle will have cellular phone communication, internet connectivity, two cameras and a weather station.

According to Mike Littrell, emergency management coordinator for the Village of Romeoville, when a serious incident occurs, not only will emergency personnel have access to state-of-the-art technology, but they will also be able to stay on the scene for extended periods of time. In the past, command posts were set up in tents outside an incident area.

“Safety is a top priority in our community. This will allow staff to respond in a more efficient manner and coordinate efforts in one location at the scene,” said Mayor John Noak.

The CITGO Lemont Refinery recently donated $50,000 to purchase a phone system, weather station system and camera system with a 39-foot mast for the mobile command center.

The Mobile Command Center is currently under construction at the LDV facility in Wisconsin and is scheduled for delivery in March.