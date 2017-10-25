Romeoville Sept. 13-Oct. 10

Note to readers: Information in Police Blotter is obtained from Romeoville police department and the Will County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Police Blotter charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SEPTEMBER 13

Reginald Morrow, 26, of Joliet, was arrested at 6:12 p.m. in the area of Weber and Windham Parkway for DUI, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and improper use of cell phone.

SEPTEMBER 17

Armando Nicasio-Colin, 34, of Romeoville, was arrested at 1:48 a.m. in the area of Joliet Road and Route 53 for DUI, failure to reduce speed to avoid accident, no insurance, no seat belt and failure to yield to emergency vehicle.

SEPTEMBER 24

Kiara Thompson, 25, of Romeoville, was arrested at 12:28 a.m. in the 200 block Sierra Trail for possession of controlled substance and in-state warrant.

SEPTEMBER 28

Ashley McReynolds, 23, of Joliet, was arrested at 9:33 a.m. in the 1300 block of North Weber for theft under $500.

SEPTEMBER 30

John Lesh, 65, of Joliet, was arrested at 10:43 p.m. in the area of Route 53 and Material Road for DUI, battery, resisting a police officer, improper lane use and no seat belt.

OCTOBER 3

A criminal damage to property was reported at 7:21 a.m. in 0-100 block of South Weber Road. Suspect(s) broke the glass exterior door of the business.

Norman Sullivan, 29, of Lockport, was arrested at 8 a.m. in the area of Route 53 and Airport for driving with a suspended license and no insurance.

OCTOBER 4

A theft over $500 was reported at 10:13 a.m.in the 200 block of Richmond Drive. Suspect(s) took three deliveries of various clothing items from the porch of the residence. Total value of the items taken is $930.

OCTOBER 4

A criminal damage to property was reported at 6:45 p.m. in the 800 block of East Romeo Road. Suspect(s) broke the front passenger window of a parked vehicle.

OCTOBER 5

A criminal damage to property was reported at 4:21 a.m. in the 400 block of Garland. Suspect(s) tore a window screen at the residence.

OCTOBER 6

A retail theft was reported at 8:01 p.m. in the 300 block of North Independence. A suspect took a bottle of liquor valued at $39.99 from the business.

OCTOBER 7

A burglary to motor vehicle was reported at 8:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of Santa Fe. Suspect(s) rummaged through a parked vehicle. Nothing appeared to have been taken.

OCTOBER 8

A criminal damage to property was reported at 1:48 a.m. in the 700 block of Farragut. Suspect(s) broke the rear window of a parked vehicle.

A burglary to motor vehicle was reported at 9:10 a.m. in the 1400 block of Windflower Ct. Suspect(s) entered the unlocked vehicle and took an I-PASS and garage door opener.

A theft under $500 was reported at 12:14 p.m. in the 1200 block of Lakeview. Suspect(s) took a wallet clip containing $260 and ID cards and credit cards from an unsecured locker.

Kent Sears, 36, of Romeoville, was arrested at 5:46 p.m. in the area of Route 53 and Honeytree for driving with a revoked license, improper lane usage and in-state warrant.

OCTOBER 9

Joseph Bonomo, 44, no known address, was arrested at 9:18 a.m. in the area of 1300 Marquette Drive for an in-state warrant.

OCTOBER 10

Timothy Starks, 30, of Lockport, was arrested at 10:07 p.m. in the area of Dalhart and Normantown for no valid driver’s license and improper lighting.