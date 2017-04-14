Romeoville teams Up with Senior Services of Will County

The Senior Service Center of Will County will be opening an office at the Romeoville Village Hall to provide better access for residents and are expected to start operations May 1.

“We are always looking for new opportunities to enhance services for our residents,” said Mayor John Noak. “This will be a great partnership as it will provide convenient access to numerous programs and services for our seniors.”

Senior Services of Will County is a not-for-profit agency that last year helped 18,000 Will County citizens over the age of 65. They provide a variety of programs and services that enhance quality-of-life for seniors, increase their safety and security, lessen loneliness and isolation, promote healthy aging, and allow individuals to remain in their own homes as long as possible.

Some of the programs and activities offered include a variety of workshops, bingo, dinner club, classes in Facebook, painting, dancing, overnight and day trips, insurance counseling, home delivered meals and tax assistance programs.

For more information on the programs and services offered visit their website at www.willcountyseniors.org