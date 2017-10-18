Romeoville to host equipment auction on surplus gear

The Village of Romeoville will be holding a Village Equipment Auction on Saturday, October 21 at 9 a.m. at the REMA Building,195 South Budler Road. All sales will be final and must be paid for in cash or certified check. The auction will be held rain or shine and all purchases must be removed from the premises immediately after the auction. The finance department will be onsite to receive payment and issue receipts for purchases. All equipment may be sold in lots. The equipment that will be at the auction includes, but is not limited to, the following:

Jacobsen Turf Slit Seeder (Inventory #707), Coats Tire Machine, Yardman gas edger, Earthway Broadcast Seeders (2), Dyna-Pac Plate compactor, gas powered plate compactor, Bolens snow blower, Ingersol Rand 160 Trailer Air Compressor (Inventory #632), stow portable asphalt router, John Deere 709 bushog mower, SealMaster crack pro CP200 (Inventory #621), Miller Portable Welder (Inventory #712), Otterbine Pond Aerators, Aqua Control pond aerators (2), self-contained industrial breathing apparatus (12), breathing apparatus cabinets (9), 1990 Yamaha Phazer snowmobile Serial# 43326638B 82L-002340 (No Title), 2005 snowmobile trailer VIN # 4TCSS11026HW08915, small trailer VIN # 1MDFEGH141A165887, Fabco 12KW hydraulic generator, Generac 10KW Gasoline RV Generator, miscellaneous snow shovels and miscellaneous truck equipment & tires