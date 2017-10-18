Romeoville to pursue new TIF districts on Bluff Road, Independence Boulevard

By Laura Katauskas

Staff Reporter

The Village of Romeoville will be pursuing two new Tax Increment Financing Districts slated for two different business park areas.

One district would take shape along a section of Bluff Road. According to Village Attorney Rich Vogel the section is mainly industrial and would potentially accommodate future development industrial projects. The area encompasses an older part of the existing business park developed in the 1980s. An additional TIF District would be pursued for a section along Independence Boulevard.

Vogel reiterated that before the TIF district can be created, a process must be followed including the adoption of resolutions, a joint review board and public hearing.

“This is just one step in the process in creating a TIF district; it does not create the district,” said Vogel. “There will be separate decisions in December. This enables the village to consider to create a TIF district.”

He noted that the village is already working with developers on potential projects for which TIF financing would apply to help finance some professional type services. Those services would incorporate fees for studies and would come before the board to be approved as an eligible expense.

“We’ve had ongoing discussions internally regarding this,” said Mayor John Noak. “While the market is strong, there is a reason why it has not been developed–there are so many obstacles to overcome thus the necessity for a TIF. We are not approving what will go there yet but this will move us forward if we are going to study it and will put the tools in place to do that.

Noak said there are many legacy issues that remain on site and starting the discussion for a TIF will allow for the evaluation of the areas.

Board member Joe Chavez questioned how it would affect residents along the Independence Boulevard section.

Vogel reported the area contained only two residents who are willing sellers.