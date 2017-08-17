Romeoville wins state chamber economic award

Submitted photo Romeoville received an Edie award, presented by the Illinois Chamber of Commerce to honor thre Amazon Fulfilment Center.

Romeoville once again finds itself the winner of an Edie award, which is presented by the Illinois Chamber of Commerce in collaboration with the Illinois Economic Development Association (IEDA).

The Edies honor outstanding economic development projects completed in the calendar year of 2016 that bring jobs, growth and prosperity to Illinois communities.

“There were a variety of impressive economic development projects submitted this year. The Illinois Chamber of Commerce congratulates the Edie Award project winners and thanks them for their commitment and investment in Illinois’ future,” said Illinois Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Todd Maisch.

Romeoville was honored for the Amazon Fulfilment Center. As part of Amazon’s rapid expansion in the Chicago area, it invested in a $22 million build-out of the vacant 767,000 square foot building in Romeoville to open as another fulfillment center, employing over 1,000 people.

“We are very fortunate that Amazon chose Romeoville for their fulfillment center. They continue to be a great community partner. We are glad they are being recognized for their contribution not only to Romeoville but the entire region,” stated Mayor John Noak.

This is the fourth time in the last seven years that the Village of Romeoville has been recognized with an Edie. Previous awards have been bestowed for Magid Glove (’15), the Peacock Engineering expansion (’14), and Kimberly-Clark (’09).

This year’s Edie Awards were supported by IEDA and sponsored by Nicor Gas.