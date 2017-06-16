Romeoville’s AVM Middle School among elite Kiwanis Builders Clubs in the world

The Builders Club at Martinez Middle School is one of only two clubs in Illinois to receive the Distinguished Club Award from Kiwanis International.

The award, based on service projects, service hours, club attendance, leadership and community service, was issued to only 39 out of approximately 1,600 Kiwanis Builders Clubs worldwide

“(Martinez faculty adviser) Tim Czajowkski and his club go above and beyond,” said Bolingbrook-Romeoville Kiwanian Holly Butenhoff, who oversees all five Valley View School District 365U middle school Builders Clubs. “He has a great group of kids every year but this year’s group really went the extra mile.”

Among their group’s projects during the school year: Volunteering every other Tuesday night at the Senior Star Memory Care Unit; volunteering at Ready Set Ride; volunteering at Heritage Woods Assisted Living Home; collecting supplies for U.S. troops; volunteering at several Romeoville elementary schools-assisting with reading, math, STEM, carnival nights; meeting with Irene King Student Council members; helping with Kiwanis peanut days; and volunteering at Feed My Starving Children.