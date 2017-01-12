Ronald J. Ofenloch, 83. Beloved husband of Norma Joan, nee Dienes. Loving father of Jeffrey, Brian (Carol), and Glen (Violeta). Cherished grandfather of Katelyn, Michael (April), Timothy, Emily, Marissa (Justin) Mathias, Sara, Joseph, and great-grandfather of Luke. Dearest brother of Leroy (Anne), Leon (Joan), and Dennis (Leslie). Loving brother-in-law of Shirley (the late Guenther) Krieger. Fond uncle of nany. Visitation was December 27, 2016 at Skaja Terrace Funeral Home, 7812 N. Milwaukee Ave. Niles. Funeral was December 28, 2016, followed by a Mass at St. John Brebeuf. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to Misericordia Heart of Mercy 6300 N. Ridge Ave. Chicago, IL 60660-1017. Info: 847-966-7302 or www.skajafuneralhomes.com