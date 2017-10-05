Rotary Run Charity Classic is Oct. 15 in Hinsdale

Lace up those shoes and get ready to run, walk or strut on Sunday, October 15 in the 23rd annual Rotary Run Charity Classic, beginning at The Community House, 415 West Eight St., in Hinsdale.

The 23rd annual Rotary Run Charity Classic is proud to partner with AMITA Health Adventist Medical Center, Hinsdale and with the Rooney 5k Run, making it a true community event and benefits some of the most well-known charities in our suburban area including The Community House, Hinsdale Hospital Foundation, District 181 Foundation, Rotary Club of Hinsdale Foundation, Hinsdale Humane Society and Ray Graham Association- Hanson Center.

This CARA certified annual event will bring thousands of participants who will step out for children and families which include the Rooney 5K run, the Hinsdale Bank & Trust 3K run, the Birches 5K walk & roll, the Molex 5K walk, the Mutt Strut and Morgan Stanley 10K run through the historic streets of Hinsdale and beautiful surrounding neighborhoods before returning to The Community House. A wide variety of family activities will be featured on the grounds, including: an awards ceremony, fun activities, vendor/sponsor booths and refreshments, DJ music and more.

Interested runners or walkers are encouraged to register online now at www.rotaryruncharityclassic.org; (walk-ins are also welcome on race day at a higher registration fee).

For more information, registration and training tips visit the Rotary Run Charity Classic website at: www.rotaryruncharityclassic.org.