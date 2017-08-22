RYFC to host inaugural Hall of Fame ceremony Sept. 2

Calling all Romeoville Youth Football and Cheerleading alumni, our presence is requested as our inaugural RYFC Hall of Fame presentation.

In 1965, Dale Blum Sr. and Bud Watters founded what is now Romeoville Youth Football and Cheerleading. Through their volunteer efforts, the lives of hundreds of Romeoville’s youth have been affected in a positive way. In 1998, the organization was revamped, and Dale Blum Jr. continued to build RYFC’s presence in the community. Today, RYFC has grown to include four football teams and three cheerleading squads, all part of competitive leagues in the Chicago area. Our athletes have gone on to perform well on their high school teams, be accepted into a variety of universities, and become outstanding members of their communities.

Join us as we celebrate the legacy of these original visionaries and honor their contribution by inducting Dale Blum Sr., Bud Watters, and Dale Blum Jr. into The Romeoville Youth Football and Cheerleading Hall

of Fame.

Our inaugural Hall of Fame ceremony will take place at our first home game of the 2017 season at Dale Blum Field, 900 West Romeo Road, on Saturday, September 2. The ceremony will take place between the PeeWee and Lightweight level games, at approximately 3:30p.m. We invite you to come for the ceremony and stay for a day of great football, amazing concessions, and time visiting with your Spartan family.

For more information, contact Carl Muma at wesleymuma1952@yahoo.com.