Saint Paul the Apostle teachers win awards

Jessica Contreras and Celeste Jay were recently honored with the Core Values in Catholic Education award by the Diocese of Joliet. Contreras was presented the award for junior high math and Jay for junior high science. The awards were presented by Rev. John Belmonte, Superintendent of Catholic Schools for the Diocese of Joliet.

