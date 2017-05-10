Sante Deserio named JJC’s New Student Trustee

Crest Hill native Sante Deserio was named student trustee for the 2017-2018 school year. The Plainfield Central alum will replace outgoing student trustee Kathleen Duong, who will be transferring to St. Xavier University this fall.

Deserio is a sophomore majoring in political science with plans to pursue law school after completing his undergraduate work in May 2018. As an active Student Government member for the past year, he has served on several college committees including the Environmental Health and Safety Committee, the Alumni Association Board, and the Marketing and Communication Governance Committee.

“Student Government helped me prepare for this role because I’ve become very involved on campus. I’ve met a lot of people, refined my public speaking skills, planned events and had great mentors,” Deserio said. “I also think the environment at JJC has helped me grow, especially because of the individual attention professors give you in class.”

Deserio’s biggest goal as student trustee is to improve communication on campus. He plans to work closely with Student Government and to host open forums and town hall meetings with students throughout the year.

“It’s so important to me that I get to talk to students and let them voice their concerns or ask questions. I am excited to truly be the voice of the students, and to have that direct link to the board,” he said.

He wants students to know that they shouldn’t be afraid to get involved and also that they shouldn’t hesitate to reach out to him with questions, comments or general feedback.

The student trustee sits on the JJC Board of Trustees and works closely with Student Government to ensure the thoughts and opinions of students are represented at board meetings.