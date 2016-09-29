Save a Life Tour Makes Stop At Lockport Township High School

Sophomore students were then invited to interact with simulators during their PE class. Using the simulators, students were shown how alcohol and texting impairs driving skills. (Submitted Photo)

Program Designed To Warn Teens About Dangers Of Distracted Driving

Bugle Staff

The Save A Life Tour – a national nonprofit program that educates students on the dangers of distracted driving – was presented to sophomore students Sept. 19 at the Lockport Township High School East Campus.

Along with driving while impaired, distracted driving has become a major danger to young people across the country.

While alcohol awareness is still a major focus, the program also educates students about the dangers of driving distractions, driving while drowsy, seat belt usage and driving safety in general.

The program began with graphic videos of car crashes shown on monitors, which the school district says engaged students’ attention and helped set a serious tone.

After a personal plea by a grandmother who recently lost her 16-year-old grandson in a distracting driving accident, a video was shown detailing the effects of dangerous driving and the consequences of destructive decision making.

Sophomore students were then invited to interact with simulators during their PE class. Using the simulators, students were shown how alcohol and texting impairs driving skills.

After participating, students were asked to sign a pledge to never drive while impaired or distracted.

The Save A Life Tour at LTHS was organized by PE Department Chairman Todd El.