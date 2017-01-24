Say ‘I Love You’ with a song this Valentine’s Day

Candy tastes dandy and flowers smell swell, but a love song sung to your sweetheart will create a lifetime memory.

Be original this Valentine’s Day, surprise your special someone with a men’s quartet singing an old fashion love song just to them.

On Tuesday, February 14, Chorus of DuPage barbershop quartets will fan out across Chicago’s western suburbs delivering Singing Valentines to special sweethearts and loved ones. Love songs will ring out in offices, homes, restaurants, schools and hospitals throughout the area. Their singing often draws a crowd of onlookers, many smiles and even some tears of joy.

A standard Singing Valentine costs $50 and premium for a specific window of time is $75. Both include two songs sung in four-part barbershop harmony, a card and a rose delivered to your special valentine. Men and woman alike are on the receiving end with moving results. If your loved one or friend lives too far away for an in-person delivery, but can be reached by phone, send them a “ringing” Valentine over the phone, which is $25.

Singing Valentines and ringing valentines may be ordered from the Chorus of DuPage online at www.chorusofdupage.com/valentines or by telephone at (630) 737-9199. Don’t delay, call today and reserve a unique gift for that special someone in your life!