School kids will soon have new resource for help with math

By Laura Katauskas

Staff Reporter

A new center dedicated to helping students understand math is in the works for a business in Bolingbrook.

Mathnasium of West Bolingbrook is looking to open in January at 270 W. Weber Road, just off Lily Cache Ave.

James and Michelle Martin, using “The GeniusMakers,” as their business name is planning on building a neighborhood math-only learning center. The intent is to help students in grades 2-12 understand math by teaching in a way that makes sense to them.

“If math is a problem, Mathnasium can solve it. For students who already excel in math, the sky is the limit,” said Martin. “They will work to expand their math skills and with math learning made exciting, can see all the doors that being great in math can open.”

According to the group who is following a formula by the franchise that is Mathnasium, the Mathnasium Method™ has transformed the way kids learn math for over a decade across 700+ centers in the US and Canada, with local centers popping up in Naperville, Orland Park, Downers Grove, and Hinsdale.

Mathnasium instructors use an unique assessment process to determine exactly what each child knows and what they need to learn. Next, the group designs a customized learning plan for teaching the concepts the student needs to master.

The Martins hope to partner with the Valley View School District.

For more information, 630-282-6020.