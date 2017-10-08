Second Annual Women & Girls Health Expo is Oct. 28 at Joliet Central High School

The National Hook-Up of Black Women and the Zonta Club of Joliet have joined forces to advance the status of women and girls in the Joliet-area community by hosting the second annual Women & Girls Health Expo on Saturday, October 28 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 pm in the Joliet Central High School Student Center, 201 E. Jefferson Street, Joliet. Doors open and registration begins at 8:30 a.m. and the first 100 pre-registered attendees will receive an event tote bag.

This free public event will provide both educational programming and access to community resources, and includes lunch, music, and free giveaways. Childcare will be available for children ages 3 to 7 years old. Parents must bring their own supplies, and children must be toilet trained.

The Women & Girl’s Health Expo kicks off promptly at 9 a.m. with a group Zumba dance session, followed by programs built around tracks for different age groups. Speaker topics include social media safety, yoga, teen dating, nutrition, home ownership, diversity knapsack, breast cancer awareness, senior violence, and mental health.

A variety of health screenings will be available, such as HIV testing, blood pressure screenings, and diabetes screenings. The Will County Medical van will also be on site.

“We believe that when women and girls in our community are healthy and thriving, our community as a whole will thrive,” said Debra Upshaw, president of the National Hook-Up of Black Women, Joliet Chapter.

After spending the day with an amazing array of speakers, community resources, and exciting activities, Expo attendees will gain the tools and ideas necessary to lead a healthier, happier life.

If you have any questions regarding the Expo or are interested in sponsoring the event or participating as a vendor, please contact Debra Upshaw, President of the National Hook-Up of Black Women at (815) 509-0063 or nhbwjoliet@yahoo.com.

“The Zonta Club of Joliet is honored to work in partnership with the National Hook-Up of Black women to host this event for the second year in a row,” said Joliet Zonta President Beth Colvin. “We are proud to work in partnership to raise awareness of the health issues that have the potential to impact the women and girls in our community.”