Second round of tobacco compliance checks completed

Sheriff John E. Zaruba announced March 6 that in their continuing effort to decrease the availability of tobacco products to children in a retail environment, DuPage County Sheriff’s deputies, accompanied by underage teens, recently completed the second of three rounds of tobacco compliance checks at 38 retail outlets in unincorporated DuPage County. One business was cited for selling tobacco to a minor under the age of 18.

The BP Gas Station (BP Gas & Food) at 2231 Maple Avenue in Downers Grove was issued an ordinance citation on February 17. Sales of tobacco to teens could result in a $200 fine for the violator.

The compliance checks are made possible by a grant from the Illinois Liquor Control Commission. Terms of the grant require deputies to conduct educational programs for tobacco retailers prior to verifying their compliance with a local ordinance forbidding the sale of tobacco products to anyone under the age of eighteen.

“The drop in citations written during this check is a positive sign that our enforcement efforts are effective. Our goal remains 100 percent compliance.” Sheriff John E. Zaruba stated. “My office will diligently work to educate retailers and their staff of the laws in an effort to reduce our children’s access to tobacco products.

The Sheriff’s Office has participated in the “Kids Can’t Buy ‘Em Here” program for the past twelve years.