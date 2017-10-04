Senior Star at Weber Place leads fundraising efforts for Walk to End Alzheimer’s® in Will County

Senior Star at Weber Place is leading the fundraising efforts for the 2017 Walk to End Alzheimer’s® – Will County, Saturday, October 7 at Rock Run Forest Preserve, 3395 Black Road, Joliet.

To date, Team Senior Star at Weber Place has raised more than $42,000 in support of Alzheimer’s research and care, placing them in the top 50 fundraising teams in the nation and the top team in the Joliet area for 2017. In addition, Senior Star corporate will match up to $250,000 company-wide making contributions and funds raised that much more valuable. In 2016, Senior Star was the fourth ranked team in the nation for Alzheimer’s fundraising topping more than $500,000 in donations.

In addition to their fundraising commitment for Alzheimer’s research, Senior Star at Weber Place continues to be on the forefront of offering innovative services through the creation of signature programs specifically designed for their residents living with Alzheimer’s disease or dementia.

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s® is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide, this inspirational event calls on participation of all ages and abilities to reclaim the future for millions.

For more information about Senior Star at Weber Place, to schedule a tour, or join their team at the 2017 Walk to End Alzheimer’s® Joliet, call 815-439-9955 or visit www.seniorstar.com.