Sept. 26 SCOREBOARD

SOCCER

Plainfield Central 1, Minooka 0

Oswego 7, Romeoville 4 (2OT)

VOLLEYBALL

Minooka defeats Joliet West 25-18, 25-17

Minooka Leaders: Taylor Baranski (15 digs), Allison Papesh (13 kills), Rocky Perinar (7 kills, 3 blocks), Samantha Hermann (5 blocks, 2 kills), Zoey Seput (25 assists, 4 digs)

Lockport (11-7) defeats Thornwood 25-12, 25-7

Lockport was led by Hannah Pacheco (23 Assists), Kayla Bonfiglio (9 Kills) and Abby Connelly (5 Kills, 2 Blocks).

Plainfield East defeats Romeoville 15-25, 25-18, 25-15

Romeoville Leaders: Lexi Zajda with 10 kills followed by Alayna Rooks with 9 kills and Ashley Moore with 18 assists.

