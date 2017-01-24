Sheena Patel, DDS joins the team at Valley View Dental

Valley View Dental is proud to welcome Sheena Patel, DDS to their experienced team. Dr. Patel brings over 10 years of experience to Valley View Dental. “Dr. Patel’s formal education in dentistry will provide her with the strong foundation of knowledge and experience to grow with the Valley View Dental team” said Pradeep Khurana, DDS and Valley View Dental co-owner.

Dr. Sheena Patel, is a general dentist that will be primarily working out of the newest Valley View Dental location at Wheaton’s Danada Square East shopping center. The mall is driven by Whole Foods, Starbucks, Charter Fitness and other businesses.

Dr. Patel earned her bachelors at The University of Florida and attended the University of Toronto Dental School, one of the top ten dental schools in North America, for her Doctorate of Dental Surgery. Dr. Patel completed her residency at University of Connecticut School of Dental Medicine, where she received training in Advanced Education in General Dentistry.

“It has always been an honor to know that I have made a difference in so many of my patients lives and now I am truly blessed to move to and work in the Chicagoland area where I can continue my service. I couldn’t ask for a better job or to be working with a better group of people than the group at Valley View Dental,” said Dr. Patel.

Dr. Patel is able to stay current with the latest technology and dental treatments by regularly participating in continuing education and certifications including Botox, Juvederm and Clear Aligner Orthodontics (Invisalign/Clear Correct). Dr. Patel is also a member of several prestigious organizations including the Academy of General Dentistry, The American Dental Association, Illinois State Dental Society, The Chicago Dental Society and enjoys practicing all phases of general dentistry.

Dr. Patel looks forward to working and getting to know the Wheaton community.

To get more information visit our website or call our main office in Romeoville at 815-372-0100.

Valley View Dental specializes in maintaining and creating healthy, beautiful smiles. Offering a full array of services including general, cosmetic and emergency dentistry, orthodontics, teeth whitening, dental implants, dentures, crowns, preventative care and periodontal treatment. Valley View Dental in Romeoville expanded operations to Naperville in 2008, Wheaton in 2017 and is opening another new location in Montgomery in late summer. The practice also has a sister office in Yorkville.

For more information, visit vvdental.com.