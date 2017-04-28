Obituary: Shirley Moeller

Shirley Moeller, 92, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 24, in her home in Corvallis, Ore., surrounded by family and loved ones. Shirley was born in Joliet, on December 24, 1924 to Bill and Lenora “Lennie” Rahn. Following the death of her mother in 1924, Shirley’s aunt, Elizabeth “Dibus” Drauden, became very involved in her upbringing. She helped raise her until her father married Anna Rausch in 1934. She graduated from Plainfield High School in 1942, and married Lester Moeller in 1946. She lived in the Plainfield/Joliet area for 70 years, and was employed by Valley View School District at Romeoville High School for 16 years as a registrar, retiring in 1983. She moved to Corvallis, Oregon in 1994 to be near family. She was a member of St. Mary Immaculate Church, Plainfield and St. Mary’s Church, St. Ann’s Circle, Helping Hands and Senior Citizens in Corvallis. Shirley will be sadly missed by her five children; Ronald, Gary, Steven (Loretta), Lenora (Chris Moser), and James, nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Preceeded in death by her parents, her husband, Lester, who passed away in 1992, her brother, Robert Rahn, and one great-grandson, Shane. Special thanks to Teri and Matt at T’s Heart Eldercare who took wonderful care of her the last two years of her life and became like family to her survivors. For those who would like to leave a lasting memorial to the life of Shirley Moeller, memorial donations in her name can be made to St. Mary Immaculate Parish, Plainfield. Visitation will be Sunday, April 30, 2-6 p.m. at Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, corner of Rts. 30 and 59, Plainfield. Prayers will begin, Monday, May 1, 10:15 a.m. at the funeral home and all will process to St. Mary Immaculate Church, 15629 S. Rt. 59, Plainfield for an 11a.m. Mass of Christian Burial. She will be laid to rest beside her husband in the Plainfield Township Cemetery. For information please call 815-436-9221 or visit www.overman-jones.com