Shorewood COPS host fundraising dance March 25

The Community Organization for the Police of Shorewood is hosting its 23rd annual Shorewood C.O.P.S. Fundraising Dance 7 to 11 p.m., Saturday, March 25 at the Elks Lodge, 250 SE Frontage Road, the intersection of Route 52 and 55 in Joliet.

Profits from the dance will go toward the purchase of personal protective gear to enhance officer safety. Proceeds from last year’s dance were used to purchase a Drunk Busters Pedal Kart that is being used to demonstrate how a person is affected by driving drunk.

The dance will feature the “Blended Entertainment” Band, 50/50 raffle and other raffles, and numerous door prizes, as well as pizza. The police officer of the year will also be announced during the evening.

Tickets cost $5 per person and can be purchased from members of the organization, at the Shorewood Police Department and at the door. The dance is open to the public.

Anyone wishing to donate an item for the raffle may do so by calling (815) 725-6479.