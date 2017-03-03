Shorewood Lions recognize Troy students for January

The Shorewood Lions Club recognized Troy Community School District 30-C Students of the Month for January. The students were recognized at the school district’s February school board meeting.

Lions Club President Noelle Viola said the students were selected on the basis of consistent effort, productive citizenship, positive attitude, participation in class and advisory team.

In addition to certificates from the Shorewood Lions Club, the students also received a gift from Strictly Archery, in Shorewood.

The Shorewood Lions Club helps any needy person in Troy Township who has a sight or hearing problem get glasses, hearing aids and other related equipment, including seeing eye dogs. They will also help sight- or hearing-impaired children sign up for Camp Lions in the summer. The club meets at the Joliet Elks Lodge the 2nd Wednesdays of each month at 6:30 p.m. Visitors are welcome.

For more information on the Shorewood Lions Club, contact the club’s president, Noelle Viola, at shorewoodlionsclub@gmail.com.