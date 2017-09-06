Shorewood Police Blotter: July 14-Aug. 16

Information in Police Blotter is obtained from Shorewood police department and the Will County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Police Blotter charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

JULY 14

Alison L. James, 31, of Oswego, was arrested at the Shorewood Police Department after she turned herself in on a Kendall Co. warrant for hit and run.

Danielle T. Vaia, 22, of Shorewood, was arrested near River Road and David A Barry Drive leaving the scene of an accident and improper lane usage.

JULY 18

Two juveniles, a 16-year-old and a 15-year-old, were arrested on the 900 block of Summit Creek Drive for the criminal damage to property after officers were called for a broken fence.

JULY 20

Christopher R. George, 30, of Shorewood, was arrested on the 100 block of Turtle St. for domestic battery.

JULY 23

A 15-year-old juvenile was arrested for no valid driver’s license near Mazalin and Shorewood drives after officers were called for a suspicious vehicle.

JULY 24

Rykki Tate, 23, University Park, was arrested near Brookforest Avenue and E Jefferson Street for no valid driver’s license, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and improper display of registration.

JULY 26

A 17-year-old juvenile was arrested for curfew violation.

JULY 29

Allison E. Moore, 22, of New Lenox, was arrested near Brookforest Avenue and Black Road for possession of a controlled substance, DUI-Drugs, illegal transportation of alcohol after officers were called for an unresponsive person in a vehicle

JULY 31

Laura P. Felker, 30, Shorewood, was arrested on the 300 block of N Brookshore Drive for a Will County warrant.

AUGUST 1

Mark C. Arguello, Jr., 24, of Justice, was arrested near Amendodge Drive and Cottage Street for driving with a suspended license, overweight on axle and no valid registration.

AUGUST 4

Samanta Villa, 21, of Shorewood, was arrested on the 100 block of E Jefferson Street for a Will County warrant, a Joliet warrant and driving with a suspended license.

Ronnie C. Morgan, 46, of Joliet, was arrested on the 700 block of W Jefferson Street for driving with a revoked license, improper use of registration, illegal screeching/squealing of tires, illegal transportation of alcohol, no insurance.

Talina D. Mohr, 26, of Bolingbrook, was arrested near Colonade and Seil roads for driving with a suspended license and illegal use of cell phone

AUGUST 5

Frank J. Faybik, 27, of Plano, was arrested near Dell Webb Blvd and W Jefferson St

for driving with a revoked license,

Itzel Silva, 23 of Joliet, was arrested near Brookforest Ave and Black Rd. for driving with a suspended license, no valid registration, improper display of registration, no insurance

AUGUST 7

Daron A. Neal, 29, of Helenwood Tenn., was arrested on the 300 block of E Jefferson St for possession of controlled substance/hypodermic needles after officers responded to suspicious activity

AUGUST 16

Justin S. Abbinante, 37, of Shorewood, was arrested on the 1800 block of Forest Oak Lane for criminal trespass to property