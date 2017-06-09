Shorewood school district honors outstanding staff, retirees

Several teachers and other Troy Community School District 30-C staff were recognized by Superintendent Dr. Todd Koehl and other district leaders on the last day of the 2016-2017 school year.

Several were honored with “Q Awards,” which are given each year for exemplary service.

Those receiving Q Awards were Alyson Black and Mary Pat Mayo of Troy Craughwell Elementary School; Laura Stankus, Kathy Mauragus and Kelly Kohrt from Troy Crossroads Elementary School; Sue Senders, Michelle Buell and Kristi Walker from Troy Heritage Trail Elementary School; Kristin Copes, Pam Eienheer, Gina Schalk, Dianne Zulkoski, Lisa Verive, Judy Cronk, Ginny Schneider and Brittany Allen from Troy Hofer Elementary School; Bridget McMahon from Troy Shorewood Elementary School; Mike Stellmar, Erika Keen and Kelly Landers from William B. Orenic Intermediate School; and Aseaul Hamoudeh from Troy Middle School.

Retirees recognized were Wayne Barry and Carol Pieler.

Those receiving awards for years-worked milestones were Sandra Aceves, Marcia Camacho, Melissa Congoran, Susan Dubs, Marcia Enriquez, Dawn Gapsevich, Juana Hollenbeck, Debbie King, Beth Kowalczyk, Dawn Lys, Kathy Mauragas, Kerry McLaughlin, Elizabeth Quiles and Sarah Tyrrell for serving the district for 15 years.

Milestones of 20 years were achieved by Laurie Gjersoe, Debbie Obst and Ben Hauge.

Kathy Barker and Rita Schulz have served the district for 30 years.