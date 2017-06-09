Shorewood student chosen for summer STEM program at Loyola

Troy Heritage Trail Elementary School fourth-grader Everett Mancke, who will attend William B. Orenic Intermediate School next year, was awarded a position at the National Youth Leadership Forum: Pathways to STEM, at Loyola University in Chicago this summer.

During the week-long forum, Everett will join other high-achieving students in grades three through five to explore various careers in the STEM fields. The idea of the summer camp, according to NYLF officials, is to challenge students who have already proven themselves academically to work on real-world, student-created projects that will bring their studies to life.

In addition to career exploration, students will participate in team-building and problem-solving activities and will learn presentation skills and goal-setting directives.

“Everett is a very talented math and science student,” his Heritage Trail teacher Kristen Eunson said. “He will benefit from being around other peers.”

Everett said he is looking forward to attending the forum. He plans on eventually pursuing a career as a paleontologist.

“I just always found it interesting that hundreds of millions of years ago, there were all these creatures that roamed the earth before humans,” he said. “Not many people think about that.”

Everett’s participation in the NYLF forum is being sponsored by Troy Community School District 30-C and by Mi-Jack Products. Everett has also raised money to attend the forum by selling candy and water at his brother’s soccer games.