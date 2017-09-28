Showing them the money: Riverfront Foundation opens its books for Board

Photo by Marney Simon | Enterprise Staff Plainfield Riverfront Foundation Executive Director Rob Epley gives a presentation on the foundation’s work to the members of the village board on Monday, Sept. 25.

By Marney Simon | Enterprise Staff

Answering a request from village trustees, the Plainfield Riverfront Foundation provided financial documents to the village board, giving them and the public a peek at how the foundation has been running over the past seven years.

Riverfront Foundation Executive Director Rob Epley gave an update of the foundation’s ongoing projects to members of the Village Board during the Sept. 25 Committee of the Whole meeting.

Members of the village board had been seeking an inside look at the financials of the non-profit group since the village owns the land where much of the foundation operates, including the riverfront property in Electric Park and the former public works building along the riverfront which now serves as the foundation’s offices and education center.

Since its inception in 2010, the Riverfront Foundation has seen a total income of $1.2 million, with year-to-date income for calendar year 2017 at $233,048.

The gross profit for 2017 is currently at $161,359, with a total gross profit since 2010 at $951,656.

The foundation also runs the annual Plainfield Fest, which is its main fundraiser each year.

In 2017, the foundation earned $111,830 from the fest.

In addition to the festival, the foundation also draws funds from additional fundraisers, commemorative brick sales, contributions, and smaller festivals and special nights out.

According to the balance sheets, the foundation currently has about $194,000 in the bank. Included in that amount is $23,000 designated for a K-9 memorial at Electric Park.

Since 2010, the Plainfield Riverfront Foundation has spent roundly $301,000 on property improvements, including building remodeling, landscaping, fixtures, engineering, trail support, signage, and property maintenance.

Trustee Brian Wojowski noted that while he’s excited about the work the foundation does for the community, he’s been frustrated over the past few years at not being able to keep up with projects and financials. Wojowski said that despite asking to see their documents, he only got a first glance at them when they were printed in local media.

“I’m a supporter of the Riverfront [Foundation], and I’d like to see the village have a more active role,” Wojowski said. “It’s a beautiful piece of property and it should be developed to its former glory, it should be. Saying that, I do think to do that, we’ll have to allocate some tax payer dollars with projects or time.”

Wojowski also questioned Epley’s salary – roughly $75,000 annual – which equals nearly two-thirds of the cash the foundation takes in from Plainfield Fest.

“I really want to thank you from the bottom of my heart, the time and effort that you guys bring in to this, that is important,” Wojowski said. “That is an important piece of property. I just call into question the internal mechanisms that you guys have to justify the large salary with the amount of total dollars brought in.”

Officials with the foundation, however, noted that with the scope of the projects involved, a full-time director is required. Foundation officials noted that Epley’s salary is in line with the work he performs, and is paid without any additional benefits.

Trustees also expressed frustration at how long various riverfront revitalization projects seem to take, however, they also noted that the process is expected to take time and effort.

In addition to financial information, Epley also updated the board on the foundation’s current projects, including the K-9 memorial, beautification projects, landscaping, trail expansion, and the riverfront lighting project, set to begin in 2018.

“It’s approximately a $160,000 to a $180,000 investment from the foundation, as well as potential grant funding from Exelon,” Epley said.

The project will revamp lighting along the riverfront from Lockport Street south to the new bridge.

The Riverfront Foundation was formed back in 2009 to raise funds to revitalize the riverfront, as part of Plainfield’s 2007 master plan.

The Plainfield Riverfront Foundation is a non-profit organization, but they utilize village property for their offices and the grounds for those offices as well as the Plainfield Fest.

The current Riverfront Foundation building and educational center was once the lab building for the village’s wastewater treatment plant. The foundation gutted that building, adding public bathrooms, a patio, and a concession stand.

The education center inside that building is open the first Saturday of every month.

Information on the Riverfront Foundation, including how to donate or volunteer, can be found on the foundation’s website, plainfieldriverfront.org.