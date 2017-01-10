Sign up for a Forest Preserve District of Will County Workday

As winter sets in and forest preserve flora wanes, it’s the perfect time to clear away woody invasive species.

To accomplish this task, the Forest Preserve District of Will County invites forest fans to give back to nature by volunteering their time to clear undesirable plants from the preserves.

Workdays are held from 8 a.m. until noon unless otherwise noted and open to individuals of all ages. A supervisor will be present to ensure the safety of participants.

Here is the line-up of volunteer workdays for the first quarter of 2017:

Saturday, January 15: Alessio Prairie, Crest Hill

Monday, January 16: Martin Luther King Workday at Theodore Marsh, Crest Hill

Saturday, February 11: 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Sugar Creek Preserve, Joliet

Sunday, February 12: Lockport Prairie East Preserve, Lockport

Saturday, February 25: 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Sugar Creek Preserve, Joliet

Sunday, February 26: Hammel Woods, Shorewood

Saturday, March 11: Goodenow Grove Nature Preserve, Crete Township

Sunday March 12: Keepataw Preserve, Lemont

Saturday, April 15: Romeoville Prairie Nature Preserve, Romeoville. (Meet at Isle a la Cache Museum.)

Sunday, April 16: Lockport Prairie Nature Preserve, Lockport

Saturday, April 29: Messenger Woods Nature Preserve, Homer Glen

Sunday, April 30: Whalon Lake, Naperville

An RSVP is required for groups of five or more. Call volunteer supervisor Renee Gauchat at 815.722.7364 or email rgauchat@fpdwc.org. Please dress for outdoor work (long pants, closed-toe shoes and work gloves) and for the weather.