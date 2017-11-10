Silver Cross honors 500 Club Volunteers

A recent luncheon honored several Silver Cross Hospital volunteers who have each donated more than 500 hours of their time in the hospital.

These volunteers worked in many areas of the hospital performing a variety of roles including: Howard Beintum (of of Manhattan) welcomes and escorts guests in Pavilions A and B. Jackie Gricer (of Lockport) welcomes and escorts guests in Main Lobby and Women and Infant Services Unit. Edward Merzlock (of of Shorewood) welcomes, escorts and transports guests in the Main Lobby. David Dykshorn (of of New Lenox) provides Communion to inpatients, welcomes guests in the Emergency Department, escorts and discharges guests from Procedural Care Unit. James Pitcairn (of of New Lenox) welcomes and escorts guests in the Emergency Department. David Belangee (of Frankfort) welcomes and escorts patients in the Procedural Care Unit. Mike Buell (of New Lenox) welcomes guests in the Main Lobby, delivers complimentary newspapers and facilitates Lifeline service. John Miller (of Lemont) welcomes and escorts guests in the Pavilions A and B, Procedural Care Unit and Main Lobby. Marge Persico (of New Lenox) welcomes and escorts guests in Procedural Care Unit and provides office support in the Volunteer Office. Caitlyn Walsh (of Joliet) welcomes and escorts guests in the Main Lobby, Procedural Care Unit, Pavilions A and B and assists in the Volunteer Office. Kathleen Carroll (of Matteson) provides clerical support in the Wound Care Center and welcomes guests in Pavilions A and B. Robert Fronek (of New Lenox) welcomes and escorts guests in the Procedural Care Unit and drives the Courtesy Cart.

“We appreciate the dedicated service of all of the volunteers of Silver Cross Hospital and especially wish to recognize this elite group who each has given over 500 hours of service in the past 12 months,” said Laura Valencik, Silver Cross director of volunteer services.

For more information about volunteer opportunities, visit www.silvercross.org or call (of 815) 300-7117.