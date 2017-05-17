Silver Cross lab receives accreditation from College of American Pathologists

Doctors Cagatay Ersahin, Samer Dola and Umesh Kapur are pathologists with Comprehensive Pathology Services at Silver Cross Hospital, whose laboratory recently received the gold standard for laboratory accreditation from the College of American Pathologists.

The Accreditation Committee of the College of American Pathologists (CAP) has awarded accreditation to Silver Cross Hospital’s Laboratory based on results of a recent on-site inspection as part of the CAP’s Accreditation Program.

Silver Cross Hospital’s Lab is one of more than 7,700 CAP-accredited facilities worldwide to receive this national recognition for the excellent services it provides to its patients.

“On behalf of my colleagues, Dr. Cagatay Ersahin and Dr. Umesh Kapur, and the entire Silver Cross Hospital Laboratory staff, we are honored to receive such prestigious recognition from the College of American Pathologists,” said Dr. Samer Dola, Medical Director of Pathology Services at Silver Cross Hospital. “By receiving the CAP accreditation, which is the gold standard for international accreditation, Silver Cross has proven its commitment to providing exceptional quality healthcare to our patients.”

The U.S. federal government recognizes the CAP Laboratory Accreditation Program, begun in the early 1960s, as being equal-to or more-stringent-than the government’s own inspection program. During the CAP accreditation process, designed to ensure the highest standard of care for all laboratory patients, inspectors examine the laboratory’s records and quality control procedures for the preceding two years. CAP inspectors also examine laboratory staff qualifications, equipment, facilities, safety program and record, and overall management.

During the two years preparing for the CAP inspection, the pathologists and lab staff at Silver Cross utilized their vast expertise as they collaborated to create hundreds of new procedures and standards to improve quality and safety processes in the laboratory,” said Cindy Sporleder, Quality and Safety Lead for Laboratory Services at Silver Cross Hospital.

“Since 70 percent of health care decisions are guided by laboratory test results, having a CAP accredited laboratory that provides quality trusted results is a vital resource for area residents,” said Dr. Dola.