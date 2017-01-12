Solar power for five Valley View schools: District sees savings, revenue over lifetime of project

By Laura Katauskas

Staff Reporter

Valley View School District 365U is set to become a leader in Illinois schools; using solar roof panels that are not only environmentally sound, but expected to earn the district savings and extra cash flow over time.

The district estimates with the use of energy rebates and annual savings, within the next ten years, it stands to rake in $600,000 in annual revenue and a net savings to the district, over 25 years, of approximately $10 million by using solar panels on its roofs.

Last summer the district replaced 20-year-old roofs that were showing signs of wear and tear at five schools, B. J. Ward, Jamie McGee and Irene King elementary schools, and Humphrey and Jane Addams middle schools.

In addition to replacing the roof membranes at these five schools, the district also explored methods of energy conservation, and the possible use of solar panels.

For the past six years the district has been embracing energy efficiency in all its project through the Comprehensive Energy and Environmental Management Initiative.

In keeping with those energy conservation practices, and after further evaluation, the board approved on Jan. 9, the installation of a solar panel system compatible with the roof replacement projects.

The initial cost is estimated at approximately $5.2 million. Funding for the project will be incorporated into the budget through a financing agreement. However, the district expects a 100 percent payback; plus additional savings in utility costs.

Assistant Superintendent Gary Grizaffi explained that using such technology hasn’t always been affordable. However, Solar Renewable Energy Certificates (SREC’s) are now being offered through the Illinois Power Agency, funded through utility dollars collected for this purpose. Grizaffi reports that the combination of energy savings generated by the solar panels, along with the SREC rebates, will actually self-fund the solar panel project completely, and reduce the annual utility bill beginning with the initial date of installation. The savings will be rolled back into paying for the roof project costs and will essentially generate revenue from Day One.

In addition, the school district will have the ability to sell SREC rebates to companies like Apple and Google.

The solar panels will be for BJ Ward and Jamie McGee Elementary Schools, and Jane Addams H.H. Humphrey and J.J. Lukancic Middle Schools. Though initially intended for Irene King as well, the school’s roof structural support capabilities were not ideal.

Research shows that the solar panels can generate up to 55 percent of the school’s energy consumption. Over the last five years at those respective schools, the district has spent approximately $470,000 in energy costs. Using solar panels, that cost will be reduced to $256,000.

In addition, Grizaffi explains that the solar panel system components, both reliable and guaranteed, carry significant educational opportunities, compatible with online learning tools and STEM projects.

Three other school districts in Illinois currently have solar installations.