South, Central ready for playoffs

By Mark Gregory

Sports Editor

@Hear_The_Beard

mark@buglenewspapers.com

As the IHSA playoffs roll around, all teams are looking to get on the right track with the final games of the regular season.

That is what Plainfield Central and Plainfield South were trying to do when the two met last week – a game Central won 47-35 for its third consecutive victory.

“This is three in a row,” said Central coach Gregg Bayer. “We are 6-4 since Christmas. We had a rough start, but since Christmas, we have really picked things up and have played the way we are supposed to play and the way I want us to play.”

They way Bayer wants the team to play is to preach defense and rebounding and focus on the small things.

“Our defense and rebounding have been consistent, we just haven’t had shots fall and when you combine that and we take care of the ball, we can play solid,” Bayer said. “Everyone has kind of stepped up their game and are acclimated to what the varsity season is all about. We have nine new faces on varsity and now they are playing like they know what it is about.”

Getting players acclimated on the varsity level is the same thing South is going through, however, the Cougars are now trying to do it without senior leader Jaianna Brooks, who was lost to the season with an ankle injury.

“When someone is taken out, it leaves a vacuum for leadership and it has been tough. She was not only our leader, but also our No. 1 scorer,” said coach Lincoln DePaula. “Some of the girls have been struggling with who will step up and how much they can step up is hard.”

DePaula said the team is getting close to where he was hoping the team would be in the first season.0

“We have gotten close to where we want to be,” he said. “We have stressed a few things this season. We want to be great at defense, rebounding, taking care of the basketball and pushing the ball in transition. We have gotten there in spots, but we haven’t had the consistency. We have been there in a lot of games and then come the fourth quarter, it’s like we don’t believe we can win the game.”

Both the Wildcats and Cougars are looking to keep getting better until the postseason kicks off.

“The ultimate goal is that at the end of the season, you want to be the best version of yourself. There are going to be highs and lows because it is a long season. At this point of the season, no one feels good, Players don’t feel good, coaches don’t feel good, officials don’t feel good,” Bayer said. “We preach about toughness and playing through fatigue and giving 100 percent no matter what the situation may be. We want to move in an upward motion heading into the regional, which I think we are doing.”

For South, it all comes down to consistency.

“Something crazy always happens in February, so why not us?” he said. “In order for us to make a run in the playoffs, we have to develop some consistency.”