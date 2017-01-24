St. John Brebeuf Niles open house set for Sunday, Jan. 29

As part of the celebration at St. John Brebeuf, an outdoor ice rink, will be blessed by Father Michael Meany during the open house, and will be open to the public during daylight hours through February. A Shoot the Puck contest is 11 a.m. on Jan. 29. A toy raffle for young children as well as a special appearance by Jack the Jaguar, the school mascot, are also on the schedule.

The annual celebration week includes Masses and other activities for students, families, parishioners and community members. Through these events, St. John Brebeuf will focus on the value that a Catholic education provides to young people as well as its contributions to the church, the community and the nation.

For more information, call 847-966-8145 or visit www.sjbrebeuf.org.