St. Joseph School celebrates Catholic Schools Week

From January 29 to February 4, St. Joseph School joined 6,500 Catholic schools in the United States to commemorate Catholic Schools Week, a celebration of Catholic education and its focus on faith development, academic excellence and community service. Throughout the week, St. Joseph School students, staff and parents participated in a variety of activities to show their appreciation for Catholic education and educators.

“We are proud to celebrate nearly 110 years of excellence in Catholic education. Catholic Schools Week is a fun and festive way for our students and families to take part in the celebration,” said Principal Rita Stasi.

To kick off the week, the school hosted an Open House for current and prospective students. Families were invited to take pictures in a make-shift photo booth, participate in a Pokémon scavenger hunt as well as a basketball shootout that helped collect canned goods for the St. Joseph Church Food Pantry.

All week the students were allowed to dress according to a daily theme – Neon Day, Crazy Sock and Hat Day, Mismatch Day, Favorite Sport Day and Spirit Day. Activities during the week included an all-school mass, student variety show, entertainment by the Rope Warrior – Guinness World Record Holder David Fisher, and a pep rally. Students enjoyed answering trivia questions each morning and having music played throughout the day for between-class dance parties. They were also treated to a hot dog lunch and ice cream social.

Throughout the week, St. Joseph students and parents showed their appreciation for the staff and teachers. They were treated to special breakfast, lunch, and dessert, as well as a wellness day where teachers received chair massages. As tokens of gratitude, students also brought thank you notes and flowers to their teachers.

To cap off the week, St. Joseph School Parent Forum hosted a Fun Fair in the school hall. Families enjoyed games, prizes, food and comradery at the parent-organized event.

“Catholic Schools Week is something that our students, staff and families look forward to every year,” said Michelle Lascari, St. Joseph School Marketing Chair. “We are so grateful for the team that organizes the various activities and the parents who generously volunteer their time and talent to ensure everything runs smoothly. It is a reflection of the great community spirit we have at St. Joseph School.”