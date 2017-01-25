St. Joseph School Hosts Kindergarten STEM Day

St. Joseph School recently piloted a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering & Math) day in their kindergarten classrooms through fun and engaging hands-on activities and experiments. The goal of STEM day was to allow students to be creative and innovative, provide opportunities to explore different science and engineering concepts, and challenge their problem-solving and critical-thinking skills in a fun environment.

The STEM day consisted of six stations encompassing each of the key STEM areas. One of the stations included a zSpace virtual reality computer. Through zSpace, students were able to experience the butterfly life cycle, dissect a frog, and explore other mechanical models in a 3D, lifelike, interactive, and immersive environment. “Virtual reality is transforming how students can learn. Students are amazed by zSpace because they can move and manipulate objects in 3D, and experiment in a safe, virtual environment,” said Catherine Ho, St. Joseph School parent and coordinator of STEM day. In another station, students used magnetic tiles and collaborated with each other to create buildings and bridges that sustained weight and movement. To study force and motion, students conducted experiments with ramps on textbooks and flat surfaces. Students explored their creative and artistic side while learning about magnetism by drawing magnetic doodles created from iron fillings. Finally, students had an opportunity to study chemical reactions through vinegar and baking soda explosions, and milk and dish soap interactions.

The students overwhelmingly enjoyed STEM day and learning about the different STEM concepts. “As the next generation of innovators, we need to prepare our students with the critical and problem-solving skillsets for jobs of the future,” said Principal Rita Stasi. “By integrating STEM curriculum at an early age and incorporating it into our program, students will have ongoing opportunities to develop the necessary skills to be the inventors and visionaries of tomorrow.”