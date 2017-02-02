St. Mary Immaculate School crowns Spelling Bee champ

On January 30 students of St. Mary Immaculate in Plainfield in Grades 3-8 assembled for St. Mary’s 2017 Spelling Bee. The winner, eighth grader Faith Nolasco, out-spelled seventeen other 6th, 7th, and 8th grade schoolmates, each a previous winner of spelling bees in their language arts classes. Eighth grader Isabel Duffy finished in 2nd place.

St. Mary Immaculate teacher Anne D’Andrea coordinated the school’s 2017 spelling bee. She was assisted by Fellow teachers Joan Hamer and Jaylene Suvar. Faith’s winning word was “alliance.” It took 14 rounds to determine the school champion.

Nolasco earned the right to compete in the Will County Spelling Bee at Lockport East High School on Tuesday, March 7.

The champion of the Will County Spelling Bee qualifies to participate in the Scripps National Spelling Bee held near Washington, D.C., on May 28 through June 3.