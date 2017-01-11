St. Mary of Gostyn School offering grants to transfer students

Many parents would like to send their children to a Catholic school, but feel the tuition may not fit into their budget. In an effort to make Catholic education affordable to more families, St. Mary of Gostyn School and Parish is launching a new Tuition Transfer Grant Program.

Under this innovative new program, St. Mary’s will offer families who transfer their child from any private (non-Catholic), public, charter or homeschool to St. Mary’s a two-year grant. In Year One, they will receive $1,000 and in Year Two they will receive $500 to offset current school tuition. The program, which is co-sponsored by the Diocese of Joliet, applies to any transfer student in grades 1 through 8.

“We’re excited to launch the Tuition Transfer Grant so more families within Downers Grove and the surrounding communities can enroll their children in a Catholic school,” said Chris Tiritilli, St. Mary’s principal. “St. Mary’s advanced curriculum exceeds state and diocesan standards and our students consistently perform in the top 25 percent of standardized testing. Our faculty is dedicated to maximizing each child’s God-given potential in a nurturing, family atmosphere. With our small classes and many extracurricular activities, each child has a greater opportunity to develop the skills needed for success in high school, higher education, and in life.”

More information about the new Tuition Transfer Grant Program is available at St. Mary’s Open House on Sunday, January 29, from 9 a.m. to noon at the school. Interested parents can also call the school (630/968-6155) for more information.