Students earn Hinsdale Rotary’s Youth Merit Award

Five students who attend Hinsdale Central High School, Hinsdale Middle School and Clarendon Hills Middle School received the Rotary Club of Hinsdale’s Youth Merit Award Friday, March 10. This award recognizes extraordinary high school and middle school students for services to their community and classmates, leadership qualities and academic achievements.

The Rotary Club of Hinsdale honors students from area public and private schools at award ceremonies several times each school year. The award winners attend a Rotary luncheon, address the club members about their activities and interests, and receive a certificate to commemorate the occasion. The honorees attend with their parents and invite an influential teacher.

The following students earned the award this month (from left to right in the photo)

• Eric Chang, Senior, Hinsdale Central High School

• Rahul Ravisundar, Grade 8, Clarendon Hills Middle School

• Allison Kinsey Grade 8, Clarendon Hills Middle School

• Ava Alessi, Grade 8, Hinsdale Middle School

• Claire Cummings, Grade 8, Hinsdale Middle School

President Don Brummet stated, “The Rotary Youth Merit Awards recognize and honor middle and high school students who are pace-setters among their peers. Their all-around excellence in academic performance, community service, the arts and athletics is amazing and inspiring to our club members and deserves recognition in the broader local community. We are proud to be able to acknowledge these promising young leaders.”

The Rotary Club of Hinsdale meets weekly at 12:15 p.m. at The Community House, 415 W. Eighth Street in Hinsdale. The club, founded in 1959, consists of men and women of diverse backgrounds whose personal commitment to service ranges from support of local youth programs to assistance for the poor and sick across the globe. For more information, visit www.hinsdaleclubexpress.com.

Our Rotary Motto is “Service above Self”.