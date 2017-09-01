Substance Abuse Prevention Parent & Youth Forum is Sept. 5 at Joliet West

The Will County Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition (WCSAPC) will present a Parent & Youth Forum on Tuesday, September 5 from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Joliet West High School Auditorium located at 401 N. Larkin Ave. in Joliet. The event is free and open to the public.

This family-focused forum will feature an all-star lineup, moderated by Will County Sheriff Mike Kelley, to offer an informative discussion for parents and youth regarding the dangers of alcohol and all drugs.

Featured speakers will include:

Robert Covington, Philadelphia 76ers

Roger Powell Jr., Associate Head Coach at Vanderbilt University

Evan Turner, Portland Trail Blazers

Cameron Payne and Michael Carter-Williams, Chicago Bulls

James Glasgow, Will County State’s Attorney

Dianna Feeney, Director of Clinical Services at TASC

Pastor Jolinda Wade, New Creation B.A.L.M. Church and mother of Dwayne Wade

The vision of the WCSAPC is to educate youth on how to stay drug and alcohol free; to educate parents on how to keep their youth drug and alcohol free; to work in conjunction with the community to create an environment where substance abuse is no longer the norm or an accepted behavior; to provide options and alternative activities that promote healthy lifestyle decisions; and to educate youth on quality of life issues pertaining to substance abuse and alcohol awareness.

If you have questions or concerns, please contact Will County Sheriff’s Office Prevention Coordinator, Cherry Powell, at 815-724-1878 or visit: www.facebook.com/willcountycoalition2017.