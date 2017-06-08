Summer time fun on the schedule in Romeoville

By Laura Katauskas | Staff Reporter

Summer brings outdoor fun and the village of Romeoville will be hosting a variety of events throughout the season.

The Rockin’ the Ville free concert series kicks off tonight from 7 to 9 p.m., June 8, at Deer Crossing Park (1050 W. Romeo Road, featuring Wedding Banned. Pop, water, adult beverages, and snacks will be available for purchase. All park rules apply to concerts; no pets allowed. A variety of band including Billy Croft and the 5 Alarm (June 22) Neverly Brothers (July 6), the Anthem, (July 20) and the Student Body (Aug. 17); and a special Sunday Symphony, from 4 to 6 p.m. June 26 with the Del Bergeson Orchestra.

In addition, kick off the summer this weekend from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Volunteer Park, 1100 Murphy Drive at the Backyard BBQ! Join the Romeoville Recreation Department and Lockport Township Park District at their annual cooperative event. Children can participate in various backyard games against friends. Activities include a D.J., face painting, craft, inflatables and more. Free hot dog, chips and drink for the first 250 people thanks to Hampton Park Social Athletic Club.

Come out for a Movie Under the Stars at Deer Crossing Park, where movie-themed activities will be offered at 8 p.m. with the movie starting at dusk. Check out Lego Batman, June 14 and Zootopia, July 14.

And come out to see some classic cars during Cruisin’ the Square on Thursdays from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., June 29, July 27, and August 31. This event features a classic car show, kids activities, vendors, and food and beverages. If you are interested in entering your vehicle, contact Showcase Classics at (866)4RSHOWS, go to www.showcaseclassics.com, or register on-site.