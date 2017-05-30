Suspect arrested in burglaries in incorporated Downers Grove

Investigators have identified the suspect in May27 incidents in the 3700 block of Sterling Road in unincorporated Downers Grove.

At approximately 11:20 a.m., on May 27, deputies responded to the area of in unincorporated Downers Grove for the report of a suspect allegedly committing vehicle burglaries and possibly a residential burglary. The DuPage Sheriff’s Office had the assistance of multiple police agencies in setting up a perimeter to contain the suspect. Deputies apprehended the male Hispanic suspect at approximately 12:30 yesterday afternoon.

The suspect, Aldo Parrado Vega, 33, of Key West Fla., has been charged with one count of residential burglary, a class one felony, one count of attempted residential burglary, and possession of a controlled substance. Parrado Vega is also charged with being a felony fugitive from justice relating to an active warrant for his arrest out of Florida.

Undersheriff Bibbiano applauds the work of deputies who responded and apprehended the suspect. Bibbiano would also like to thank the following police agencies for their assistance in yesterday’s investigation; Downers Grove Police, Westmont Police, Oak Brook Police and the Lombard Police Department. Bibbiano stated, “The teamwork exhibited by all agencies involved allowed for the quick capture of this suspect.”

Vega is being held in the DuPage County Jail.