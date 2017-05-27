Suspect in string of Downers Grove burglaries in custody

Deputies responded to the area of Sterling and 37th Street in unincorporated Downers Grove for the report of a suspect committing vehicle burglaries and possible residential burglaries. Deputies apprehended the male Hispanic suspect at approximately 12:30 this afternoon in that area nand the investigation is ongoing.

The suspect IS IN CUSTODY and it is believed there is no current threat to residents in that area.

At this time the investigation is still fresh and developing and no further details are available.