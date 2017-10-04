Swimmers second at own invite

The Downers Grove North Girls Swim and Dive Team hosted the Trojan Team Challenge on September 22 and 23, placing second in the varsity division and first in frosh/soph competition.

The Downers Grove North divers provided a strong start to the invitational, with Mia Marconi placing first in the varsity 1 meter diving event, and Lauren Lucina placing second.

In the Varsity swimming competition, North’s Jaye Sevcik placed second in the 100 yard backstroke and third in the 200 Yard IM races. In the Varsity 200 yard medley relay, the Trojan team of Sevcik, Libby Benge, Emma Roche, and Jessica Phillips took second place to DGS. Phillips also placed fourth in the 50 yard freestyle event. Roche placed third in the 200 yard freestyle and sixth in the 100 yard butterfly races. Sophomore Liz Candel placed fourth in the 200 yard freestyle and sixth in the 100 yard freestyle events.