Take the summer reading challenge at White Oak Romeoville branch

By Laura Katauskas | Staff Reporter

Children and adults alike are gearing up for a summer challenge, with hundreds coming out to celebrate the start of “Read by Design: Read Big!”

The White Oak Library District Romeoville Branch welcomed patrons to its Summer Reading program with quite a challenge for the kid set–make your own car for a drive-in movie. Using loads of cardboard, craft supplies and their own creativity patrons built their own and settled in to watch Mater’s Tall Tales.

Banking on the Read by Design theme, patrons will be drawing houses and cars to fill the library’s special “town” in the Children’s Department. This unique town will be growing all summer and everyone is encouraged to add their special touches.

Participants of all ages are encouraged to register for the Summer Reading Challenge to become eligible to win a variety of prizes. Children have a chance at basket raffles and an invitation to the Read Big Party; teens can win a Nintendo NEW 3DS XL, a prize basket (one basket at each branch) or a PS4 Guitar Hero; and adults have a shot at a Kindle Fire HD10 tablet.