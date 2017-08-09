Teen charged in fatal Maine Township shooting

A 17-year-old boy from unincorporated Des Plaines has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the July 8 fatal shooting of a teenage girl, Cook County Sheriff Thomas J. Dart.

The boy’s name is not being released because he has been charged as a juvenile.

Cook County Sheriff’s Police received a report of a person shot in the 9900 block of Linda Lane in unincorporated Des Plaines at approximately 1 a.m. on July 8.

A 17-year-old girl, identified as Angelique Morris of unincorporated Glenview, was found shot inside a residence at that location. She was taken to an area hospital where she died.

Sheriff’s Police detectives learned that the teen and Angelique were in a room together. The teen, who lived at the location, was handling a gun and it discharged, firing a bullet that fatally injured Angelique, his girlfriend.

Sheriff Dart reminds the public that the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty by the government in a court of law.