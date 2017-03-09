Thank you to our vendors, donors

Dear Editor,

The St. Mary Immaculate Men’s Club wants to thank all of those who attended this year’s Fat Tuesday Family Pizza Night. We also want to express our deepest gratitude to the wonderful area restaurants and establishments who donated delicious pizzas, salads and other items for this event. Their generous contributions ensured our annual Fat Tuesday Family Pizza Night was a huge success. We thank: Aurelio’s, Jet’s Pizza, Rosati’s, Cemeno’s, Klem’s Pizza and Grill, Savarino’s, Chuck E. Cheese’s, Little Pops Pizzeria, Tradition’s, CiCi’s, Lucano’s, Vita Bella, Domino’s, Luigi’s Pizza and Pasta, Fat Ricky’s, Maciano’s, Jewel, Fox’s, Marco’s, Target, Franco’s, Nabby’s, Walmart, Home Run Inn and Papa John’s.

For more information about the St. Mary Immaculate Men’s Club, email us at smimensclub@smip.org.

Pam Angelus

For St. Mary Immaculate Parish Men’s Club